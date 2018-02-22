Court records show Kat West killed by blunt force trauma to the head

Court records in Shelby County show Kat West was murdered by blunt force trauma to the head with an alcohol bottle.

Investigators arrested her husband, William Jeffery West, at his home Thursday morning. He is charged with murder.

Calera Police Chief Sean Lemley said during a news conference that authorities talked to him twice before arresting him, noting that West didn't seem upset.

"I guess people take things differently," he said.

Lemley also noted that West was a suspect from the very beginning of the case.

West, 42, was found dead and partially nude across the street from her home by a motorist on Jan. 13. Since then, about six other law enforcement agencies have been assisting police in their investigation.

"We know what happened that night," Lemley said.

Authorities say she died of blunt-force trauma to the head.

Calera Police say the department had not had any interaction with the couple prior to Kat West's murder.

The couple shares a 12-year-old daughter.

"It's a tragedy all the way around," Lemley said of the family.

A day before she was found dead, surveillance video shows her in the R&R Wine and Liquor store in Calera. The clerk said she believes West came in with her husband. The couple bought bottles of whiskey and liqueur.

Prior to her death, West operated an adult subscription website under the name "Kitty Kat West."

Dozens of people were interviewed regarding the case.

The investigation into the case is still ongoing.

