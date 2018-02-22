Increased security Thursday at Sylacauga, Vinemont and Good Hope High Schools

Police in Sylacauga and Cullman County are increasing police presence at several high schools due to rumors about a possible threat circulating among students.



Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson says on Wednesday, students were sharing a screenshot of a possible threat at SHS.



Johnson says that SnapChat screenshot originated from Springfield, Ohio and people in Sylacauga thought SHS referred to Sylacauga High School.



As a precaution, Johnson says they added extra security at the high school Thursday and they told students not to bring backpacks.



At Vinemont High School in Cullman County, students are seeing an increased police presence due to a text message that is circulating among students.

Vinemont High School posted an update on its Facebook page Thursday morning saying the text message showed a gun emoji and profanity.



School leaders say it originated from an anonymous app called TextNow. They say they're taking this very seriously and a call went out to parents Thursday morning.



At Good Hope High School, students are seeing an increased police presence due to a rumor circulating on social media with a threat for the school Thursday.

School leaders stress it is a rumor and is not a credible threat.



Good Hope High School posted on its Facebook page "Any and all threats will be quickly turned over to the authorities and any necessary measures will be taken to ensure all students' and teachers' safety."



