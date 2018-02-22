Mickey: Record breaking heat likely continues through Saturday

While we see some heavy rain into northwest Alabama and Mississippi this morning, we are not expecting widespread rain for our area.

Our forecast models are showing the showers breaking up today. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies are in today's forecast, with highs again likely breaking records in the low 80s.

Tonight should be mostly cloudy with lows near 61 and south winds around 5 mph.

It looks like the rain could hold off another day with temperatures again possibly breaking records. It looks like rain could be moving in again Friday night.

Saturday also likely brings rain with our last day of possible record breaking heat this week. Look for a good chance of rain Saturday into Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon is expected to be cooler, with highs dropping into the mid-60s.

Forecast models show another round of rain Sunday night into Monday morning.

With our on again/off again weather pattern continuing it looks like Tuesday of next week could be dry--with showers returning on Wednesday.

On our weather app you can see that Thursday into next weekend, at this point, could be dry. Of course that is a long way out, but it sure would be nice to see a period of sunshine again.

Meanwhile, enjoy the warm temperatures.

