Zoning violation could force breast cancer nonprofit to move

Raquel Smith, a cancer survivor, is being asked by the city to move her nonprofit's donation drop off location by the city. (Source: Jamiese Price/WBRC)

One woman's trash is another woman's treasure.

"This is very dear to my heart,” said Raquel Smith.

Just off of First Avenue North, behind the new bus station is Pink Topps. The small gated area is a drop-off point for plastic drink bottles.



“Look at all the awareness, we are saving lives by recycling plastic,” continued Smith.



Pink Topps receives a monetary donation for the plastic bottles. The money helps other women who fighting cancer.



"I'm a breast cancer survivor," she said.

Smith was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer at the age of 27.Now the disease is back at her front door.



“I just lost a friend at the age of 25 to breast cancer last week. I think this is something that really needs to be addressed."



She is trying to do her part. 1,200 pounds of plastic equals one mammogram for a woman in need. Smith has been collecting those plastic bottles here for the past three years. Her family owns the property, but she will have to move locations.

"We recently got a letter from the city of Birmingham saying that I was in violation of zoning and if I didn't comply that I would have to pay $500 fine and 180 days in jail,” she explained.



The letter stated that the city’s zoning ordinance does not allow outside storage plastic bottles and recyclables.

"When we first start recycling here we email the prior mayor at the time, but we didn't get any resolution with me, so we thought it was OK," she said. "We definitely did not want to be any violation of zoning."



Smith said they only want to help save lives. She is hoping the city can work with her to stay at this location or at least provide her a dumpster.

“I believe God is using me to help women with breast cancer and help them meet their needs and be a catalyst for what he wants me to do,” continued Smith.



WBRC reached out to the city and a spokesperson said they are looking into the matter. Once we get their information. We will update the story.

