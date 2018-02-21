FIRST ALERT: Rain and thunder likely by Saturday afternoon

Rain and thunder will track into northwest Alabama during the early morning hours Thursday with most of the rain breaking up through the day. We'll see partly sunny skies with rain chances around 20-percent throughout much of Thursday. Highs again will reach the lower 80s.

If you think it is hot for this time of year, you are correct. The average high temperature this time of year is 60 degrees.

Friday should be the driest day of the week with partly sunny skies. Expect highs in the lower 80s.

FIRST ALERT: We'll see partly sunny skies on Saturday with a good chance of rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon on Saturday. Rain chances will climb to around 70-percent during the evening hours. I'm still expecting a few strong thunderstorms to impact northwest Alabama Saturday evening.

It is possible a few of these storms could produce gusty winds as they arrive in Alabama. Please stay close to weather information if you live in Marion, Winston, Cullman, Fayette, Lamar, Pickens, Walker, and Tuscaloosa Counties. Widespread rain is expected Saturday night through Sunday morning. The temperatures by Sunday afternoon will fall into the upper 60s.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.