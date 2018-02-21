Debate continues on marijuana decriminalization bill

Should pot be treated the same way as, say, a traffic violation? That's what a plan that passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday would do. Senator Dick Brewbaker spoke about his bill at the meeting.

"We are arresting more people for marijuana than for opioids," he said.

It passed the committee 6 to 4.

"Nobody in here wants to hang felonies or drug conviction misdemeanors on a bunch of college kids," Brewbaker said.

Under current law, possession of marijuana is a Class A misdemeanor, which means up to a year in jail and a $6,000 fine. The proposed bill will make it to where possession of one ounce or less will only mean paying a fine of $250 or less.

Sen. Phil Williams, of Rainbow City, is against the bill.

"To me, the further we weaken the standards, the more we encourage the behavior," he said.

The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force says to make a joint all you need is a half of a gram. There are 28 grams in one ounce. So essentially carrying one ounce is like carrying enough weed to make 56 joints.

"The general consequence to the public at large is going to be the increase marijuana use. I mean, why would you not? At that point it is an acceptable risk. It doesn't mean anything. It will never be on my record," Sen. Williams states.

This bill now moves to the Senate floor where senator Williams says he will filibuster in attempt to stop the bill from passing. It also has to pass the House to become law.

