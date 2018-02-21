Debate continues on marijuana decriminalization bill

Rain and thunder will track into northwest Alabama during the early morning hours Thursday with most of the rain breaking up through the day. We'll see partly sunny skies with rain chances around 20-percent throughout much of Thursday. Highs again will reach the lower 80s.More >>
Should pot be treated the same way as, say, a traffic violation? That's what a plan that passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday would do.More >>
Fairfield mayor Ed May II and Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) have discussed negotiations for the past several months after the bus service was canceled a little more than two years ago.More >>
One person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car in Tuscaloosa.More >>
Officials in Cullman County say County Road 821 at the bridge will be closed until repairs can be made after a partial collapse of the bridge.More >>
