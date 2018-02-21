Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Tuscaloos - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Tuscaloosa

Source: WBRC file photo Source: WBRC file photo
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

One person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car in Tuscaloosa.

The incident occurred at 15th Street W and Greenboro Ave. The victim suffered a possible head injury and broken arm and leg.

The incident is under investigation. The driver remained at the scene following the incident.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly