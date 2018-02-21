Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Tuscaloosa

One person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car in Tuscaloosa.
The incident occurred at 15th Street W and Greenboro Ave. The victim suffered a possible head injury and broken arm and leg.
The incident is under investigation. The driver remained at the scene following the incident.
