Bridge closed on Cullman County Road 821 because of partial coll - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Bridge closed on Cullman County Road 821 because of partial collapse

Source: MGN Online Source: MGN Online
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Officials in Cullman County say County Road 821 at the bridge will be closed until repairs can be made after a partial collapse of the bridge.

Authorities say you'll need to find an alternate route.

There is no word yet on how long repairs will take.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly