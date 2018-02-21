Fairfield bus service restored

The city of Fairfield is having its bus service restored.

Fairfield mayor Ed May II and the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) have discussed negotiations for the past several months to restore the bus service that was canceled a little more than two years ago.

"Public transportation is a hallmark service that cities should provide for its citizens. Despite the indiscretions of the past administration, I am thankful to resolve this issues alongside the BJCTA Board of Directors and executive director Ms. Murdock. By resuming services and reducing city debt, I believe we have shown the citizens that this administration is dedicated to ensuring a quality of life they deserve."

Additional information will be available at a meeting at the Fairfield Civic Center on February 27 at 6:30 p.m.

