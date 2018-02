Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

1A Regional Final=

Central=

Cornerstone School 71, Wadley 53

3A Regional Final=

Northwest)=

Lauderdale County 57, Hanceville 53

3A Regional Final=

South=

Hillcrest-Evergreen 67, Pike County 42

4A Regional Final=

Northeast=

Madison Academy 67, Handley 62

4A Regional Final=

Northwest)=

Cordova 53, Deshler 48

4A Regional Final=

South=

Andalusia 52, Ashford 44

5A Regional Final=

Northeast=

Talladega 75, Etowah 70

6A Regional Final=

Central=

Paul Bryant 53, Hillcrest 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

1A Regional Final=

Central=

Loachapoka 54, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 38

3A Regional Final=

Northwest=

Lauderdale County 60, Colbert County 49

3A Regional Final=

South)=

T.R. Miller 52, Hillcrest-Evergreen 42

4A Regional Final=

Northeast=

Madison Academy 45, Jacksonville 31

4A Regional Final=

Northwest=

Deshler 78, Danville 56

4A Regional Final=

South)=

St. James 36, Thomasville 26

5A Regional Final=

Central=

Central-Tuscaloosa 55, Shelby County 31

5A Regional Final=

Northeast=

Scottsboro 70, Arab 48

5A Regional Final=

South)=

Charles Henderson 36, Faith Academy 22

6A Regional Final=

Central=

Opelika 63, Hillcrest 58

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

