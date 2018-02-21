Local pastor, dean reflect on Billy Graham's impact

Timothy George's response in the wake of the Rev. Billy Graham's Death was simple and to the point.

“It's a sad day for earth and a happy day for heaven,” he said.

George, the dean of Beeson Divinity school had the opportunity to meet with Graham several times and his humility is what he remembers most.

“He never put on airs...he never pretended to be someone he wasn't. There was a streak of love that came from his inner most being and I think it really came from his close walk with God,” George said.

He vividly recalls first encounter was when he was 3. His great-aunt took him to Graham's 1953 Crusade in Chattanooga.

“That was the crusade where Billy Graham came down from the platform and took the ropes of what divided whites from African-American listeners and said, 'We're not going to have this anymore. I'm not going to preach to a segregated audience again,” George said.

Dr. T.L. Lewis, the pastor of Bethel Baptist Church in Pratt City, also reflected on Graham's reach across racial and denominational lines and where those experiences took him.

“Racial boundaries barriers were built over by his bridges,” he said. “His pulpit extended from a little church to some of the major stadiums in America and then ultimately the White House."

But what stands out most to both men was Graham's understanding of exactly what God called him to be.

“He knew he was not called to be a pastor, but he was to also shepherd shepherds. He was to pastor pastors and you didn't have to call him bishop because when you know you are then you are certain you know whose you are,” Dr. Lewis said. “Dr. Graham knew beyond a shadow of all doubt that he was on assignment and so he has blessed all of us, black, white, Baptist, Methodist. Under the Graham umbrella, we are all pastors, preachers, evangelists. Thank God for Billy Graham.”

