Classroom Crisis: The grade debate

Improving public education in Birmingham City Schools will require robust support and activist parents are often split on the best turnaround strategy.

“The A-F school report cards do nothing but damage and harm,” insists Juliet Easlick, whose daughter is in first grade at Avondale Elementary School.

Easlick is adamant that assessments from Alabama State Department of Education are fundamentally flawed and unfair.

Created in 2012, lawmakers directed the State Superintendent of Education to create a school grading system, based on things like test scores, achievement gap and college and career readiness.



For the 2016-17 school year, the entire Birmingham City Schools system received a "D." Within the district, 22 individual schools received an "F."

In addition, the State Department of Education releases a list of “failing schools” each year, comprised of the bottom 6 percent of public schools based on Alabama’s standardized assessment tests proctored in the Spring. This year, 14 Birmingham City Schools appear on the list, which is more than any other district in the state.

“I've followed this list from its origination, so I understand the intent of legislators when it was produced,” says Jerry Tate, a father of four BCS students. “They wanted to give the parents information on how their schools were doing so they could make informed decisions.”

Tate argues there must be some benchmark for school districts and that tests are a fact of life.

Easlick sees the reports as an effort to stigmatize impoverished areas and clear the path for a state takeover or implementation of profitable charter schools.

“When they say my school is a ‘D,’ it means nothing to me. In my opinion, it's propaganda,” said Easlick.

Numerous parents of students at BCS agreed, telling WBRC their children love their schools and the state’s report cards do not reflect the quality of teaching and learning they’re receiving.

“A lot of people rule out public school from the start because of reputation, but we felt the Pre-K program was as good or better than the $1,000 a month program we paid for before,” said Amber Pope, a former teacher and now the mother of a Kindergartener herself.

Pope points to the challenge of meeting basic needs such as shelter and food as a partial explanation for a perceived lack of parental involvement in poorer areas of the district. She believes teachers in failing schools are often even better than some at higher performing schools “because they have to be.”

Pope and other parents speaking to WBRC object to the state law that requires the publication of a failing schools list but does not offer any support to help turn those schools around. Rather, the law allows parents to transfer their children out of failing schools, receive a tax credit for expenses and eligibility for state funded scholarships to schools that charge tuition.

“A lot of the districts surrounding us are in the same situation,” asserts Tate. “They might not be on the failing schools list but look at the data online and where students in other districts are performing. They're not very far away from Birmingham so we have to make the decision that if we're going to stay, and this is where we are going to be educated, then we have to fight to make it better.”

Tate, who has been involved in parent organizations for 15 years, encourages others to ban together to help foster transparent conversations with Birmingham City School officials and demand thoughtful plans to move forward in the right direction.

Other parents like Easlick want to see public education equitably funded and for every kid in the state to be valued for what he or she can bring to the table.

“Don’t assume Birmingham students are not smart or poor and that they will always be that way. Get in a classroom and volunteer,” says Easlick. “Even with challenges that some of them may have, just the capacity they have to learn is incredible. If we gave the tools that they need, there's just no telling what they would do.”

