Next flight to Wakanda? Airports having some fun on Twitter - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Next flight to Wakanda? Airports having some fun on Twitter

By The Associated Press

Now boarding the next flight to ... Wakanda?

Some airports had fun this week on Twitter with the futuristic African country in the hit movie "Black Panther."

Orlando International Airport tweeted a photo of an airplane bearing the words "Wakanda Air" and a black panther logo. The tweet said the airport was "delighted to announce ... daily nonstop flights to the beautiful nation of Wakanda."

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport tweeted a photo of a sign listing a 7:30 p.m. departure to Wakanda with the words, "The bags are packed. #Wakanda forever."

Lupita Nyong'o tweeted back, "Apart from La Femme Nakia, what else is on the in-flight entertainment? T'Challa's Angels, M'Baku To The Future, Shuri's Gotta Have It, Killmonger Bill, W'Kabi In The Woods...?"

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

