Tuscaloosa police chief reacts to Mobile officer's death

Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson contacted Mobile's Police Chief Lawrence Battiste personally after learning an officer there died while on the job.

"It's tragic that we've lost another brother in the fight against crime in our communities," Anderson told WBRC.

While speaking during a Black History program Wednesday, Chief Anderson was also thinking about what the Mobile Police Department might be going through today.

Mobile police officer Justin Billa was shot and killed as he approached a suspect's home overnight.

Anderson called it a fear and a reality every officer thinks about while on duty.

"Every day is a dangerous job and at any moment we can all face the same thing that he faced last night and be killed in the line of duty," Chief Anderson said.

Billa left behind a wife and a 1-year-old child.

Anderson said it's a reminder to the officers in the Tuscaloosa Police Department to be vigilant at all times.

"So I just want to say that my thoughts and prayers go out to the Mobile community and the Mobile Police Department especially," Chief Anderson said.

Chief Anderson said they still determining how they might recognize officer Billa's death in Tuscaloosa.

That decision could come within the next few days.

