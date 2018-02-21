Billy Graham visits to Birmingham remembered

Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, is being remembered in Alabama after dying this morning at the age of 99.

It was May 1964, just months after the 16th Street Church bombing, when Graham brought his crusade to Legion Field. Calvin Woods with the Jefferson County Southern Christian Leadership Conference was a young man and remembers Graham was told not to come.

"Understand somebody criticized him coming. Didn't think it would speak too well. Wouldn't speak well for people believing in segregation." Woods said.

Hoover lawyer and former county commissioner Chriss Doss says Graham also came in 1954 to Birmingham. Graham, at that time, said he would not come if anyone from his crusade was turned away.

"He did not go for any of his campaigns or crusades, as they were called, unless they were fully integrated." Doss said

Doss was a ministerial student at Howard College. Students were ushers and offered counseling during the crusade.

"He fundamentally believed in the brotherhood of human kind. I mean he really did." Doss said

Woods said Graham was chosen to be a servant of God just as the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. was chosen.

"He was not a civil rights leader, but he was a righteousness leader. That involved civil rights, human rights, all of it." Woods said.

