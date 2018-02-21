Watch 'Trail of Hope - The Journey to Equality' on WBRC FOX6 News

Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson contacted Mobile's Police Chief Lawrence Battiste personally after learning an officer there died while on the job.More >>
The Woodfin administration was quick to blast a fundraising effort made in Mayor Randall Woodfin’s name without his permission.More >>
It was May 1964, just months after the 16th Street Church bombing, when Graham brought his crusade to Legion Field.More >>
Viver Brasil Dance Company presents Samba in the Streets! Events and workshops will be held through February and March.More >>
Heavy rain and storms continue to impact states just to our west. We'll see more widespread rain and storms locally coming up over the weekend. In the meantime, rain chances will remain spotty this afternoon and evening.More >>
