Watch 'Trail of Hope - The Journey to Equality' on WBRC FOX6 News

The documentary traces the path of the civil rights struggle through churches, courthouses, jail cells and other historic sites across the South. The project was inspired by the United States Civil Rights Trail, a string of landmarks in 14 states that played a pivotal role in advancing social justice.

Documentary producer Dave McNamara created the program with help from many Raycom Media television stations. The one-hour special chronicles the stories of many civil rights activists and others who continue working for the cause.

