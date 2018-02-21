Watch 'Trail of Hope - The Journey to Equality' on WBRC FOX6 News

Officials in Cullman County say County Road 821 at the bridge will be closed until repairs can be made after a partial collapse of the bridge.More >>
Officials in Cullman County say County Road 821 at the bridge will be closed until repairs can be made after a partial collapse of the bridge.More >>
Fairfield mayor Ed May II and Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) have discussed negotiations for the past several months after the bus service was canceled a little more than two years ago.More >>
Fairfield mayor Ed May II and Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) have discussed negotiations for the past several months after the bus service was canceled a little more than two years ago.More >>
What stands out most to anyone who knew Graham is his understanding of exactly what God called him to be.More >>
What stands out most to anyone who knew Graham is his understanding of exactly what God called him to be.More >>
Improving public education in Birmingham City Schools will require robust support and activist parents are often split on the best turnaround strategy.More >>
Improving public education in Birmingham City Schools will require robust support and activist parents are often split on the best turnaround strategy.More >>
The superintendent for Oneonta City Schools wanted students and parents to know that security is a top priority.More >>
The superintendent for Oneonta City Schools wanted students and parents to know that security is a top priority.More >>