HBO is building a real Westworld

Ever wished you could visit the dazzling, robotic town featured in Westworld? We hope not because have you even seen the violence in that show? If you do, in fact, have a death wish or something, you're in luck: HBO is about to build a real Westworld.

HBO announced today that it will build a replica of the small town of Sweetwater just outside Austin, TX during South by Southwest. The futuristic tech of Westworld's androids are still a bit out reach for present day tech, but there will be people pretending to be robots pretending to be people. How's that for a mind-melter?

The two-hour experience will take guests through all the iconic locations of the show, but the fun doesn't stop there. Guests will also be turned loose in the park to hunt for clues about Season 2. Some clues will be hidden around the park, while others can be found by asking the right questions to certain hosts.

The experience will be called "Live Without Limits Weekend," and it will be open for three days only (March 9-11), so get your tickets fast! We've got a feeling they'll be gone faster than you can say, "These violent delights have violent ends."

SXSW attendees who want to visit Westworld can register for an appointment by visiting DiscoverWestworld.com starting today.

Westworld Season 2 premieres April 22 at 9/8c on HBO.

