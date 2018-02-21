Cullman Co. sheriff asks for help in identifying person of interest

Cullman Co. sheriff asks for help in identifying person of inter - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Source: Cullman County Sheriff's Office/Facebook Source: Cullman County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

The Cullman County Sheriff's Office has released several photos of a person of interest in a burglary case on County Road 1216.

If you have any information on the photographed individual, the sheriff's office is asking you contact Trevor Clemmons at 256-734-0342. You can also message the sheriff's office privately on Facebook.

