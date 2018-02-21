Viver Brasil Dance Company presents Samba in the Streets!

Events and workshops will be held Wednesday night at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute from 6-8 p.m.

Other locations and dates are as follows:

Thursday, Feb. 22

6-8 p.m. - Free public Samba in the Streets workshop

St. Paul United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall - 1500 6th Ave. North, Birmingham, AL



Friday, Feb. 23

6-8 p.m. - Viver Brasil performs in Birmingham Housing Authority’s Black History Program

Wenonah High School Auditorium - 2800 Wilson Road SW, Birmingham, AL



Saturday, Feb. 24

?10 a.m.-1 p.m. - Free public Samba in the Streets workshop

The Ballard House - 1420 7th Ave. North, Birmingham, AL



Sunday, Feb. 25

11 a.m. - Viver Brasil performs music and dance as part of worship service

St. Paul United Methodist Church - 1500 6th Ave. North, Birmingham, AL



Tuesday, Feb. 27

6-8 pm - Free public ?Samba in the Streets workshop

St. Paul United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall - 1500 6th Ave. North, Birmingham, AL

Thursday, March 1

6-8 pm - Free public ?Samba in the Streets workshop

St. Paul United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall - 1500 6th Ave. North, Birmingham, AL

Friday, March 2

6-8 pm - Free public ?Samba in the Streets workshop

St. Paul United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall - 1500 6th Ave. North, Birmingham, AL

On March 4, Viver Brasil will help commemorate Bloody Sunday at the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

For more information about Samba in the Streets, click this link.

