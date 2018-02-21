Jamesha and Julian

Jamesha, born June 1999, is a beautiful girl with a very positive and caring spirit. She is very friendly. She will always greet you with a smile and a hug. She loves to laugh. Jamesha is very artistic. She likes to draw and paint. She also loves to write essays, stories, and poems. She wants to be a journalist. She can be shy, but warms up quickly to people. She is a senior this year and plans to graduate in May 2018. She want to go to University to study journalism. Jamesha is on grade level and does well in school. She loves to shop and hang with her friends.

Julian, born May 2002, has a smile that can light up a room. He is a loveble and energetic teen. He loves to play basketball and any other type of sports. His favorite basketball team is the Charlotte Hornets. Julian also likes to play video games. He wants to be a social worker when he grows up so that he can help children like himself. He is on grade level and does well in school.

These siblings deserve a safe and loving forever home with or without other children and with parents who are supportive, patient, understanding, and loving.

They would do best in a two-parent family.

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

