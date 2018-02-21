Daily police patrols at schools in Oneonta following FL school shooting

The superintendent for Oneonta City Schools wanted students and parents to know that security is a top priority.

"As far as school safety, I want to stress that it is our up most priority for students," said Oneonta Superintendent Daniel Smith.

Wednesday marked one week since 17 students were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The Oneonta school system is made up of three schools on one campus: Oneonta Elementary, Oneonta Middle, and Oneonta High School.

“We have devices in place to make this campus as safe as possible, and we work daily to make sure that those steps are in place,” Smith said during an interview on Tuesday.

According to Smith, The Oneonta Police Department conducts regular patrols on the school campus. A full-time school resource officer is also on the campus daily.

“Being alert, being observant, and following our routine of safety is of the up most importance to us,” said Smith.

Smith encouraged students and parents to contact him or other school administrators if they are concerned about security.

