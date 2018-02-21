Jill: Record highs again, spotty rain Wednesday

For the third day in a row, we are already seeing record highs. Previous record in Birmingham is 78, Tuscaloosa is 79 and Anniston is 75. Temperatures rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon.



Take an umbrella with you because there is a 30 percent chance for passing showers or a storm this afternoon and early evening. The best chance sets up west of I-65 and closer to the Mississippi border. It will remain breezy with gusts up to 20 mph.



The slight chance remains tonight, especially around Lamar, Marion, Winston and Fayette counties, and temperatures fall back into the upper 60s. Staying breezy and areas of patchy fog and low clouds are likely.



The main corridor for rain and storms shifts back to the west and that will mean a drier forecast for Thursday. Frizz factor will be moderate because of muggy air in place. Temperatures will once again be close to record territory.



Slightly drier air arrives on Friday and rain chances remain low. Temperatures will get close to record highs.



The air won’t feel as sticky going into Saturday morning. Record highs will be possible again on Saturday and rain chances climb to 30 percent. Most of the day will be dry and our best chance for rain arrives going into Sunday morning.



A FIRST ALERT for a line of rain and storms to impact west Alabama after 10 p.m. on Saturday and some of the storms could still be on the strong side. The line will tend to weaken as it tracks east on Sunday morning. Temperatures behind the front will be generally in the 60s.



More rain looks to return on Monday, especially south of I-20 and more storms on Wednesday morning.



Tracking record heat and pop-up showers on WBRC FOX6 News.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.