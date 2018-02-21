Vecchia Stuffed Italian Artichokes

Ingredients:

1 artichoke

1/2 cup bread crumbs

1/4 cup romano cheese

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon onion

1/2 teaspoon garlic

Directions:

Cut top and stem off the artichoke. Press with your hand to open it.

Mix the bread crumbs, romano cheese, salt, pepper, onion, and garlic well.

Add the mixture to the artichoke between the leaves.

Place the artichoke along with two cups of water. Boil on medium heat for two hours

