Inmate found dead in St. Clair Co. Jail

A death investigation is underway at the St. Clair County Jail after an inmate was found hanging from his bunk.

The inmate has been identified as Cody Lee Kitchens of Ragland. He was 32.

Assistant Sheriff Billy J. Murray says a corrections officer found Kitchens in his cell Wednesday morning.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will lead the investigation with help from the St Clair County Sheriff's Office.

Kitchens was in jail for numerous charges of failure to appear in court.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.