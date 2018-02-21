Inmate found dead in St. Clair Co. Jail

Three suspects face capital murder charges after Thursday's fatal shooting at Western Hills Mall in Fairfield.More >>
Three suspects face capital murder charges after Thursday's fatal shooting at Western Hills Mall in Fairfield.More >>
For the third day in a row, we are already seeing record highs. Temperatures rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon.More >>
For the third day in a row, we are already seeing record highs. Temperatures rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon.More >>
A death investigation is underway at the St. Clair County Jail after an inmate was found hanging from his bunk.More >>
A death investigation is underway at the St. Clair County Jail after an inmate was found hanging from his bunk.More >>
Police are investigating a possible stabbing at a Birmingham gas station.More >>
Police are investigating a possible stabbing at a Birmingham gas station.More >>
Voters in Oneonta on Tuesday rejected a nine mill property tax increase that would have benefited the city’s school system.More >>
Voters in Oneonta on Tuesday rejected a nine mill property tax increase that would have benefited the city’s school system.More >>