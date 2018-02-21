Broadcom is adjusting its buyout offer for Qualcomm - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Broadcom is adjusting its buyout offer for Qualcomm

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Broadcom is adjusting its buyout offer for Qualcomm, a day after that chipmaker raised its bid for NXP Semiconductors to approximately $43.22 billion.

Broadcom Ltd. said Wednesday its revised offer includes $57 in cash and $22 in Broadcom shares. Its prior bid included $60 in cash and the rest in stock. Broadcom said that if Qualcomm doesn't complete the NXP takeover, it will go back to offering $60 in cash and the rest in Broadcom stock. The proposed deal's value still tops more than $121 billion in cash and stock.

Broadcom said the rest of the terms are unchanged, including an $8 billion termination fee.

San Diego-based Qualcomm Inc. makes the Snapdragon chips used in smartphones and tablets. A tie-up with Broadcom would be the largest tech deal in history.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Sen Book: Some students got little sleep

    The Latest: Sen Book: Some students got little sleep

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 7:03 AM EST2018-02-21 12:03:42 GMT
    Wednesday, February 21 2018 11:06 AM EST2018-02-21 16:06:56 GMT
    The day before 17 people were gunned down inside a Florida school, a co-worker says the suspect made plans to go with him to a shooting range.More >>
    The day before 17 people were gunned down inside a Florida school, a co-worker says the suspect made plans to go with him to a shooting range.More >>

  • GOP leaders to seek halt to Pennsylvania congressional map

    GOP leaders to seek halt to Pennsylvania congressional map

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 11:06 AM EST2018-02-21 16:06:41 GMT
    Wednesday, February 21 2018 11:06 AM EST2018-02-21 16:06:41 GMT
    Republican leaders of the Pennsylvania Legislature say they're about to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the imposition of new congressional maps, two days after they were announced by the state's highest court.More >>
    Republican leaders of the Pennsylvania Legislature say they're about to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the imposition of new congressional maps, two days after they were announced by the state's highest court.More >>

  • States face flooding, other problems in Midwest amid storms

    States face flooding, other problems in Midwest amid storms

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 1:55 AM EST2018-02-21 06:55:12 GMT
    Wednesday, February 21 2018 11:06 AM EST2018-02-21 16:06:11 GMT

    Several states could see severe flooding and other weather-related problems amid a storm system that has brought rain, ice and snow to the Midwest and Great Plains.

    More >>

    Several states could see severe flooding and other weather-related problems amid a storm system that has brought rain, ice and snow to the Midwest and Great Plains.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly