Mickey: More spring-like temperatures

We begin our morning with mostly cloudy skies and another early morning with mild temperatures.

Look for overcast skies today with highs unseasonably warm, in the low 80s and a chance of showers, mainly for our northwest counties. Look for a few showers tonight too...lows near 64...and light winds.

That rain may be holding off to our west again on Thursday and we may see a few spotty showers, but that's about it. Highs tomorrow are expected to make it in to the upper 70s with south winds at 5-10.

Friday may be a brief dry but overcast day with still unseasonably warm temps.

It looks like another wet weekend. We'll go with a 50 percent chance of showers for Saturday into midday Sunday. Sunday looks to be a little cooler, but still above average.

Monday brings another chance of hit and miss showers, with dryer weather by next Tuesday.

I'm hoping for some really pretty flowers by May.

