Police: Alabama boy, 4, fatally shot self playing with gun

MOULTON, Ala. (AP) - A 4-year-old Alabama boy has died in what police believe was an accidental shooting.

Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter tells news outlets that the child's parents had a gun stored in a high place in the house, and the boy likely climbed to get it on Tuesday morning. McWhorter says it looks as if the boy was playing with it when it discharged.

He died at a hospital.

McWhorter says the state Department of Forensic Sciences will conduct an autopsy, calling the death "a very tragic accident."

No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.