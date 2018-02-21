Neighbors concerned about speaking out about crime

It's crucial to solving and preventing crimes but speaking up comes with more concerns.

Neighbors say there have been forms of intimidation and threats of retaliation.



"Do you know that we have people that lie on us and tell us that we are trying to stop people from selling drugs. People come to our house and want to threaten us or call us on the phone. I don't want this “Operation Step Up,” to be where our lives are put in jeopardy and the police does nothing to help with being safe,” said Susan Palmer, Central Park Neighborhood Association President.

Palmer said neighbors wanting to do the right thing have been put in some dangerous situations. She believes neighbor should speak up but need protection when doing so.



"We got to make sure that the people who live in the city take responsibility to at least help do some things, but make sure you keep yourself safe. If you want to report something, don't give them your name, don't give them where you live. Just report it because your safety is number one," Palmer said.



Birmingham Police Lieutenant Pete Williston said there are safe guards in place to address this very concern.



In order for this to become a safer city we need the cooperation and the assistance of the people living in these communities. We need you to become active in fighting crime in your neighborhood. We need the information. We encourage you if you have concerns about your safety you can do it anonymously,” said Williston.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers 205-254-7777 or call your local precinct and speak with a desk officer.

. You Can do this without putting yourself in jeopardy.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.