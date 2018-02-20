Life 360 app could help track possible kidnappings

In light of a little girl being kidnapped from South Carolina and found in Alabama, then Tuesday morning, a man found in Irondale told police he was kidnapped; we are looking into an app that could help you find your family or help them find you.



There are several tracking devices out there and the Life 360 app is one of them.



It allows only people in your circle to see where you are and it sends alerts.



In order for your loved ones to keep an eye on where you are, your phone must be on for Life 360 to work.



If you keep your phone charged, you’re in good shape and can set up specific instructions on when it should notify you.



“Mother, father, and child and at any point you can pull up the location of any family member. If you wanted to make sure your kid didn't leave a certain area, you can set that up within the app,” said Matthew Hudnall, Associate Director of University of Alabama Business Analytics.

“I would like to know where my kids are just you know to keep up with them to make sure they're ok. That's our main concern when they're not around us,” said Mahala Osborne, mom.



While some parents support the idea of using the Life 360 app, others also don't want to be dependent on it.



“I mean an app is great but as parents we have to teach our children the right way from the very beginning,” said Jeremy Johnson, dad



But when we talk about proactive measures related to kidnappings, Life 360 could be a lifesaver.

“In a situation in where a child has been abducted you'll at least see where the last location that cell phone was active, in some cases your able to track the person taking your kid in real time,”said Matthew Hudnall.



“Definitely don’t want anything like that happening to your kid but you want to be prepared to have measures in place to prevent that. Another unique feature about the Life 360 app is that if you get in a car wreck it can let your friends and family in your circle know, right away," said Johnson.



Another unique feature about the Life 360 app is that if you get in a car wreck it can let your friends and family in your circle know right away.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.