UAB buildings to be demolished for future growth

The University of Alabama at Birmingham is making room for what will likely be future growth.

The school has given the green light to demolish seven buildings around campus.

No plans have been announced yet for what will be replacing those soon to be empty lots, but the buildings will be torn down over the next year.

According to the Birmingham Business Journal, the buildings include:

Worrell Building – 924 18th Street South

Worrell Building Annex – 924 18th Street South

1200 Building – 1200 6th Avenue South

Jefferson County DHR Building (former) – 1301 5th Avenue South

711 Building – 711 11th Street South

Dowdy Building – 1109 7th Avenue South

Cancer Research Center – 550 11th Street South

