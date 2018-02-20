FIRST ALERT: Rain and storms expected late Saturday

Mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight with temperatures in the mid 60s.

It will be cloudy and windy weather again tomorrow with highs near 80s. The sky will be mostly cloudy with winds again over 20mph. We could see a few spotty showers across the area during the afternoon and early evening. The wind should calm down a bit on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Once again, we'll see some rain, but nothing too organized.

Friday should be a decent day for outdoor activities. Expect a partly sunny sky with temperatures around 80 degrees.

First Alert: Weekend storms likely thanks to a strong cold front. We're keeping a close watch on Saturday afternoon/evening. A stronger system will impact the area. The instability should be enough for at least a few strong and possibly severe storms. The greater chance for severe storm development is between 4 pm and 11 pm on Saturday and west of I-65. Models indicate the best chances for stormy weather in Marion, Fayette, Winston, Walker, and Lamar Counties. This does not appear to be a tornado outbreak, but at least some of these storms could impact your plans. Sunday should be a drier day with highs in the upper 60s. We could still see a few showers Sunday.

