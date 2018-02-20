Parents pleased school systems are beefing up security

Schools across Central Alabama are beefing up their security plans in response to last week’s school shooting in Florida.



That is welcomed news to parents.



“You're kissing your babies goodbye. They are going off into that building and you're hoping to God nothing bad happens to them,” said Steve McClinton, a parent who has three children who attend Hoover schools.



Hoover is already considered an extremely safe district.



Last summer, a study using State Department of Education data named it the safest in the state.



However, after last week’s shooting in South Florida, McClinton like many, are not wanting to leave anything to chance.



"To have that presence, it gives parents like me comfort in knowing," he said in response to Hoover adding additional school resource officers.



Monday night, the mayor and city council voted to fund more officers, which will put them at over 100 percent coverage.



“I know many of those police officers already. And they care about their children. And they care about their job. And they care about their community,” said McClinton.



Hoover isn’t the only system being proactive.



Jefferson County schools have additional deputies present after a threat was made against Shades Valley High School.



School leaders also are doing what they can to address the big picture.



"And the biggest thing when you have a crisis like that (Florida Shooting) is after, when you come back and try and do things better. Hopefully you learn



something from every tragedy," said Ken Storie, Jefferson County schools.

