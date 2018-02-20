Early spring, early allergy season?

Many people are enjoying what feels like an early spring. However, if that keeps up, it also might mean an early start to the allergy season.



“Well this is one of the highest pollen counts we've seen in February,” said Dr. Weily Soong, with Alabama Allergy & Asthma Center.



That’s not good news for allergy sufferers.



The sniffles, the coughing, and the watery eyes are never fun. Sometimes it's so bad you have a hard time picking out the right medicine.



"There are some Februarys that it's been really cold and so pollen starts a little later. And then like I said this February has been so warm that I think it's definitely blooming now,” said Soong.



Many times people try the over-the-counter medicine first.



"People are able to tolerate their nose just fine. But when their eyes start itching, that's when they finally start making the appointments,” said Soong.



That’s also when they start looking for a permanent fix like getting allergy tests done, and looking for treatments.



"Allergy shots or allergy immunotherapy is the closest thing we have to a cure for seasonal allergies. So what happens is if every spring you’re having this much trouble and the over-the-counter medicines do not work, there is a long term solution to the problem."

