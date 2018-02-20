Blount County voters say no to property tax increase for educati - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Blount County voters say no to property tax increase for education

(Source: Kenneth Smith/WBRC) (Source: Kenneth Smith/WBRC)
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Voters in Oneonta rejected a plan Tuesday to raise taxes for schools.

The increase in property taxes would have been used for education purposes.

The final numbers have not yet been provided to us.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly