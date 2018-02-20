ALDOT stepping in to help get interstate lights back on

It has been 4 months since we started our investigation into interstate lighting. Now ALDOT is stepping in to get the lights fixed. We have stayed on top of this story making countless phone calls to hold those responsible, accountable. We have stayed on city leaders about why interstates in their city limits are dark.

And now The Alabama Department of Transportation is stepping in to help us get those questions answered and the lights fixed.

We have taken you up and down our interstates to show you how widespread this issue is. DeJarvis Leonard the ALDOT Regional Engineer says the outages are getting to him. "It has just gotten to be an issue with me and I just want to find a way to get the lights back on in the metropolitan area of Birmingham," he says.

ALDOT says they send letters to cities every year to remind them that the interstate lights in their city limits are their responsibility. Rodney Long is the city engineer for Hoover and he says they get the letter but they are usually pretty generic. "They don't really go into detail about how many lights are out or anything like that they just remind us that it is our responsibility to keep them burning," Long states.

We reached out to Vestavia Hills and they say they have reached out to ALDOT on multiple occasions trying got figure out which lights are their responsibility and have not heard back. They will not fix any lights unless they know it belongs to Vestavia Hills.

"It is my understanding that when the lighting system from highway 31 on I-65 up to Alford Avenue were installed that the polls actually had the ST designation on them but the state intended those to be a Vestavia system so there has been some confusion as to who maintains that section," Long says.

"We are looking to make sure there may be a few that are State responsibility and if they are we will take care of those. I thought that we had reached out to Vestavia but apparently we haven't and I will make sure that takes place," Leonard explains.

ALDOT is now putting more money towards helping up light up our interstates and is stepping in to make sure they do everything they can to get these outages fixed. The Central Alabama ALDOT engineer has funding set aside to help identify all of these issues. "I am working through our maintenance department and they are reaching out to each one of the cities to identify where those locations are where the lights are not working and we will help them troubleshoot those so hopefully we can get those turn back on at a reasonable time," Leonard explains.

He says they are going to figure out whose lights belong to who and to get them back on. He wants it to be a cooperative effort first and hope that it fixes the problem.

