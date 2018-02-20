More kids dying in sleep related deaths in Jefferson County

The number of children dying from sleep-related deaths in Jefferson County is on the rise.

In 2014, 7 infants died from co-sleeping with parents or being placed on improper bedding.

In 2015, that number doubled. And in 2016, 21 children below the age of 1 died from sleep-related deaths.

"Those numbers - they're shocking and they're all preventable," says Jill Jones-Smith, director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Children’s of Alabama. "I'm surprised because the hospitals and the pediatric practices really do a great job of educating the parents on safe sleep factors."

Jones-Smith says there are a variety of reasons parents still sleep with their babies, even though they know it's not safe.

"I think parents go home, they're very overwhelmed. They go home with a newborn baby, they get all this information on what to do, what not to do, so I think a lot of the information goes into each other," said Jones-Smith.

Another reason may be a desire to create an attractive and inviting crib. But that can be dangerous.

"Typically, your bed needs to be a firm mattress, a tight sheet, nothing else in the bed," Jones-Smith says.

Experts also recommend that for the first six months, parents should have the baby sleep in the same room with them in a crib or pack and play, but never in the same bed as the adults.

They also say parents should always lay a baby on its back when placing it in the crib, never on its stomach.

