East Lake house destroyed in fire, no injuries - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham Fire responded to a house fire in the 700 block of 84th Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the homeowners weren’t in the house at the time of the fire.

The home was deemed a total loss. Red Cross was notified.

No injures were reported.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

