Oneonta residents vote on property tax for schools

Voters in Oneonta are deciding on Tuesday whether to approve a nine mill property tax increase that would benefit the city’s school system.

Superintendent Daniel Smith said the Oneonta Board of Education proposed the tax increase because the system needs money to build new classrooms.

“It is a brick and mortar campaign,” explained Smith. “We need additional classroom space.”

Judy Johnson, an Oneonta resident, said she voted against the tax increase.

“I want the schools to have the very best, but we don’t need added taxes in this town,” explained Johnson.

She is concerned higher property taxes would cause some businesses to leave the city.

“I’m just totally opposed to running some of the people out of town with added taxes,” said Johnson.

Superintendent Smith said school leaders tried to make the tax proposal fair.

“Our school system is an A-rated school system, and we feel that it is an economic engine for the city,” said Smith.

Smith said new classrooms are especially needed for the elementary school. He said the system also needed to expand the high school’s band room.

“We have a band of 173 students,” said Smith. “The facility they are in now was built for somewhere between 75 and 100 students.”

If the property tax failed to pass, Smith said the system would have to look at other options.

“It’s going to be a challenge because we feel like the school will continue to grow; so, there is no quick fix,” said Smith.

Voting was held from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Oneonta’s Frank Green Building.

