New mural at Melt Avondale could be finished this week

Just weeks after being destroyed by vandals, a new mural is being painted at Melt in Birmingham's Avondale neighborhood.

Artist Marcus Fetch started working on the new mural of angel wings last Saturday. Paget Pizitz, Melt's Co-Owner, said Fetch is doing things a little differently with this mural. After the first coat of paint Saturday, it started raining.

"Rain slapped against the wall and blended it all together," explained Pizitz. "It sort of changed his vision."

Fetch is now doing 3 sets of angel wings - one bigger and then two smaller ones for children.

According to Pizitz, Fetch wanted to go for more of an ethereal look. "Like heaven and stars," explained Pizitz.

The angel wings at Melt was one of three murals in the Avondale area that were vandalized last month. After the crime, the community came together to raise money for new murals, including a fundraiser that was held at Melt.

"We had such a show of support not only of donations but in terms of the people who came just to show their support," said Pizitz.

Depending on weather, Pizitz said the mural at Melt could be completed by the end of this week. She expects all the damaged murals in Avondale to be back within the next four weeks.

"We were all so bummed this happened, but it really renewed my faith in how much people actually love their community, said Pizitz. "It turned out to be a good thing."

