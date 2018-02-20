Tuscaloosa County schools system to expand career tech program

This is a big week for Tuscaloosa County schools as the system seeks to grow its career tech program.



Crews poured concrete for the career tech annex being built at Tuscaloosa County High School.



School leaders believe the program will lay the foundation for thousands of students to find jobs in the future.



"This school year, about 56 percent of the students in our six high schools are taking at least one career tech program or one career tech course and we want to see that number grow," Dennis Duncan, the Director of Career and Technical Education for Tuscaloosa County High School explained.



School leaders told the audience during a groundbreaking ceremony that kids from Northside and Sispey Valley High Schools will attend career tech classes here.



A welding and automotive course from other schools are moving here.



And new classes including a manufacturing course and others will train students for some jobs that may become available soon after they graduate from high school.



"The numbers we're hearing is upwards of 6000 job openings over the next few years right here in West Alabama," Duncan told WBRC.



Construction of the annex should be finished in October.

