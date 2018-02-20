New boat ramp coming to Smith Lake Park - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

New boat ramp coming to Smith Lake Park

Smith Lake Park in Cullman County is already remodeling the boat ramp at the park to try and make it easier for you this summer. (Source: WBRC/Steffany Means) Smith Lake Park in Cullman County is already remodeling the boat ramp at the park to try and make it easier for you this summer. (Source: WBRC/Steffany Means)
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

With the warmer weather many of you may already be thinking about the lake trips you will take this summer.

Smith Lake Park in Cullman County is already remodeling the boat ramp at the park to try and make it easier for you this summer.

"Before we did remodeling we had a three lane boat ramp that most of the time turned into a one lane because people didn't know how to share the lanes," said Park Manager Brittney Heron. "So now we have the ramp part finished and it is  actually a six lane ramp now versus a three."

They do not have an exact finish date for the ramp but they are working to get it finished before summer activities get underway.

The park has many things planned for this upcoming lake season.

  • March 24th - Yard sale
  • May 26th - Memorial Day
  • July 4th - Fireworks display
  • September 2nd & 3rd  -Sweet Tater Festival
  • October 6th - Bass Fest
  • October 27th - Yard Sale and Tricks & Treats

To learn more about the events going on at Smith Lake Park, click here.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

