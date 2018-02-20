Hanceville school holds security meeting after recent school shooting in FL

"We do everything we can to make sure that students are being safe, taken care of here at Hanceville schools." (Source: WBRC/Steffany Means)

The principal of Hanceville High School in Cullman County is not wanting to take any chances after a recent school shooting in Florida.

On Monday night Hanceville High School principal Jimmy Collins held a security meeting with the Hanceville Police Department, the mayor of Hanceville, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry and the Cullman County superintendent.

Collins said they looked at ways to improve the schools and make sure the safety is as good as it could possibly be.

"We wanted to make sure all of the police officers knew the layout. We had some new police officers that just came on board so we showed them around every single classroom, the lunchroom, the gyms, everything on the campus of Hanceville High School, the middle school and the elementary just to get them familiar with for just in case that situation did happen," said Collins. "Then those guys would be prepared, they could be here quick and know exactly where the situation is going down at."

Collins said the biggest thing they can do is establish a good relationship with all of the students in their school.

"What we started doing in the last two to three years is really becoming real active in getting to know our students," said Collins. "We call this Teacher Advisory Groups. We call it the TAG group here."

The TAG group meets with students once a month so they can get to know the students and so they can do what they can to help with any problems students may be facing at home or if they are getting bullied at school. He said they can then target those situations and really help to diffuse the situations.

Collins said he wants students to be comfortable coming to school and he wants to give them a safe environment.

"So that's what we do to prevent things like this from happening," explained Collins. "We are a real small school and my teachers are fantastic teachers. They do a really good job at everything they do, getting to know the kids and so that creates knowing the students really well and I think that helps out a lot."

He said every student who attends Hanceville has somebody to go to just in case something is wrong.

"Anytime that anybody senses you know that a student is having some problems we target that student and we do everything that we possibly can to help that student to become better or whatever their situation is to make it a little bit better on themselves so they can get back to doing what we really need them to do. And that is to educate them to become a better student, a better person," said Collins.

Hanceville also has plenty of security measures in place to help keep the students safe. On top of having a deputy at the school every day they also are fenced in, have gates up and 100 cameras between each of their campuses.

"We do everything we can to make sure that students are being safe, taken care of here at Hanceville schools," said Collins. "To come into the school you have to be buzzed in. The secretary will actually see who is out there and then she has to let the person in."

Collins said the school is also required to do an active shooter training once a semester but they tend to hold one about every other month.

"We are consistently changing that up and we have changed that up in the last couple of years," said Collins. "And it's not something I really want to share with the public on how we do those things. I think it's important to do our best to try to keep that inside the house because once it is out there it has to be consistently changed again."

He sad as we are seeing an epidemic when it comes to school shooters everything has to evolve and the drill has to be practiced a lot more than a fire drill or a tornado drill.

"It is an epidemic that we really have to get a hold of and do our best to prevent it and I really feel like the best way to prevent it is getting proactive on how we see our students," said Collins. "You know, getting in touch with them, getting in touch with their needs and trying our best to get to know them on a one-on-one basis as best as we possibly can. And identifying those students who need help and getting them help, into counseling and to mental help as fast as we possibly can."

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry attended Monday's meeting at the school and he said in light of recent events with the shooting in Florida that it is something his department takes very seriously.

"One of the things that we are blessed with here in Cullman County is we have a deputy in every school and that is a positive thing for our community," said Gentry. "I've been across the state and there is a lot of communities that do not have that."

Gentry said they take it very serious when it comes to keeping the children in Cullman County safe.

"We take it very serious when you talk about our most precious resource and that is our children," explained Gentry. "If you have ever heard me talk a whole lot, I talk about our children and they are our future and our foundation in our community."

Gentry said setting a standard across the country is very important to his department and the school system.

"We are going to continue to work with the school system in improving ways to protect our children, said Gentry. "We are going to continue to educate and train our school resource deputies and even look at new innovated ways to work with the superintendent to bring more security to the campuses if that is something that we can work out with them."

But Gentry said training is first and foremost the most important thing right now.

"What I can tell you that we are doing at the sheriff's office is looking at ways to better secure our campuses and making sure we have the knowledge of the entire layout of our schools that is accessible to all law enforcement here at the sheriff's office," said Gentry. "For us at the sheriff's office, our children are our most valuable resource and it is our top priority to make sure that they are safe and can come to school and learn and do good things for themselves and our community."

