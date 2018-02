Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

4A Regional Semifinal=

Central=

Greensboro 68, Sipsey Valley 39

Holt 56, Childersburg 46

6A Regional Final=

Northeast=

Parker 60, Oxford 49

6A Regional Final=

Northwest)=

Hazel Green 44, Austin 41

6A Regional Final=

South=

Carver-Montgomery 49, Sidney Lanier 46

7A Regional Final=

Northeast=

Mountain Brook 77, Huffman 71

7A Regional Final=

Northwest)=

Sparkman 70, Hoover 63

7A Regional Final=

South=

McGill-Toolen 58, Murphy 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

4A Regional Semifinal=

Central=

Greensboro 71, Holt 40

Sipsey Valley 34, Childersburg 28

6A Regional Final=

Northeast=

Ramsay 73, Homewood 49

6A Regional Final=

Northwest=

Hazel Green 60, Minor 11

6A Regional Final=

South=

LeFlore 63, Blount 40

7A Regional Final=

Central=

Lee-Montgomery 44, Auburn 36

7A Regional Final=

Northeast=

Spain Park 61, Huffman 39

7A Regional Final=

Northwest=

Sparkman 55, Hoover 54

7A Regional Final=

South=

McGill-Toolen 42, Murphy 35

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

1A Regional Final=

Northwest=

Phillips-Bear Creek 57, Holy Spirit 48

1A Regional Final=

South)=

Linden 42, Pleasant Home 38

3A Regional Final=

Northeast=

Pisgah 80, Glencoe 58

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

