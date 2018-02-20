Ramsay girls dominate defending champion Homewood on way to Final Four

“We have made it to this point but always stumbled, but now we’re ready to do our thing in the Final Four,” said Ronnie Jackson, coach of Ramsay Rams. Indeed, as Coach Jackson’s Rams dominated defending state champion Homewood 73-49 Tuesday to win the Class 6A Girls Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State.

Ramsay’s Ajah Wayne scored a team high 20 points, while teammates Jaylyn Sherrod had 12 points and Aniyah Smith had 15 points. The Homewood Patriots, who hit only three of twelve shots in the third quarter, were led by Hannah Barber’s 23 points, nearly half of the team’s point total.

Ajah Wayne was named the tournament MVP after her 20 points, 8 rebounds and 6 steals in the regional final as the Rams head to the 6A Final Four at the BJCC next week. Included are comments from Wayne along with Coach Jackson.

