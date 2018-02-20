Tuscaloosa burglary suspect arrested in connection to 16 felony cases

Tuscaloosa police arrested a man in connection to numerous burglaries following a traffic stop.
Police took 34-year-old Dale Lee Suddth into custody late Monday night.
Sudduth was charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree receiving stolen property and third-degree escape.
In addition to those charges, police say they were able to close out 16 other felony burglary cases that Sudduth was a suspect in.
Sudduth is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $60,000 bond.
