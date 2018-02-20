Spain Park Girls win Northeast Regional, headed to Final Four

With the win, the senior-laden Jaguars improve to 28-6 and are considered a threat to win two more games to clinch the state championship.

In game that was never close, the Spain Park girls basketball team sent a warning to the other three teams that will take part in next week’s Class 7A Final Four: Beware of the Jaguars! Spain Park beat Huffman 61-39 today at Jacksonville State to win the 7A NE Girl’s Regional, and the Jags now play in the state semi-final game next Thursday in Birmingham.

Spain Park’s Sarah Ashlee Barker scored her team’s first 16 points and finished the game with 24 points (four 3-pointers) and 9 rebounds, while Claire Holt added 16 points for the Jags. Huffman was led by Autumn Nolen’s 14 points.

With the win, the senior-laden Jaguars improve to 28-6 and are considered a threat to win two more games to clinch the state championship.

Spain Park coach Mike Chase and tourney MVP Sarah Ashlee Barker talked with WBRC Fox6 after Tuesday’s game.

