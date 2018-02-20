Mountain Brook boys win NE Regional To nab Final Four bid

Spartans punch their ticket to the Final Four

In a fiercely contested battle, the Mountain Brook Spartans outlasted the Huffman Vikings 77-71 on Tuesday at Jacksonville State to win the Class 7A Boys Northeast Regional. The win punches a ticket for the Spartans to next week’s Final Four in Birmingham.

The Spartans had a big fourth quarter led by Trendon Watford, who ended the game with 27 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks. Mountain Brook’s William Lineberry added 17 points while Paulie Stramaglia had 13 points.

The Vikings of Huffman were led by Travares Carroll’s 15 points and Michael Lockhart’s 13 points, but could not overcome a Mountain Brook team that has won 7 of the last 9 meetings between the two teams.

The Spartans, now 32-4, will play in the Class 7A Final Four next week at the BJCC. Coach Jim Nabor’s Vikings finish the season 25-8.

