Interim police chief in B'ham working to launch Operation Step U - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Interim police chief in B'ham working to launch Operation Step Up

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s crime-fighting plan is still being put together before more police officers hit the streets.     

Interim Police Chief Orlando Wilson spoke Tuesday a bit more about efforts to get Operation StepUp off the ground. 

Most of this week, he is meeting with deputy chiefs and captains about moving people from desk jobs and looking at shifts to get more officer out in targeted neighborhoods.       

Wilson said he started his first official day Monday as the interim police chief. He is not interested in getting the permanent job, but he is interested in launching the mayor's initiative to bring down crime. 

Some question if the plan will work when other crime prevention plans in the past have not worked. The new police chief understands the doubts, but he says that won't stop him from implementing it.  

"If someone says I've heard that before, we've seen that before, I don't take that to be good. I don't take it to be bad. I just take that people are going to be people. They are entitled to their opinion, but we are going to do what we can to ensure StepUp takes place," said Wilson.

The chief said there are homeowners and renters in the community sleeping on the floor because of gunshots and they are going to do all they can to implement StepUp to change that.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

