Downtown stadium proposal facing some obstacles

The proposed $174 million 55,000 seat stadium for downtown Birmingham is facing some obstacles.More >>
The proposed $174 million 55,000 seat stadium for downtown Birmingham is facing some obstacles.More >>
Birmingham is one step closer to having a new five-star hotel in the downtown area.More >>
Birmingham is one step closer to having a new five-star hotel in the downtown area.More >>
“We have made it to this point but always stumbled, but now we’re ready to do our thing in the Final Four,” said Ronnie Jackson, coach of Ramsay Rams.More >>
“We have made it to this point but always stumbled, but now we’re ready to do our thing in the Final Four,” said Ronnie Jackson, coach of Ramsay Rams.More >>
Tuscaloosa police arrested a man in connection to numerous burglaries following a traffic stop.More >>
Tuscaloosa police arrested a man in connection to numerous burglaries following a traffic stop.More >>
In game that was never close, the Spain Park girls basketball team sent a warning to the other three teams that will take part in next week’s Class 7A Final Four: Beware of the Jaguars!More >>
In game that was never close, the Spain Park girls basketball team sent a warning to the other three teams that will take part in next week’s Class 7A Final Four: Beware of the Jaguars!More >>