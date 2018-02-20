Downtown stadium proposal facing some obstacles

The proposed $174 million 55,000 seat stadium for downtown Birmingham is facing some obstacles.

Backers hope to get the project started before the end of 2018.

Some people in various communities say funding should be used first to improve their neighborhoods.

The stadium is set to be built next to the BJCC across from the Uptown entertainment district.

Supporters said it's going to be a major economic development project for the entire county. That's why some on the city council say others should be doing more to back the project.

There was no action on funding the stadium during Tuesday's city council meeting. The city is being asked to commit $3 million a year for 30 years. The council voted for a resolution to express their intention to fund the stadium, but more details have not yet come out.

The Alabama legislature must also pass a car rental tax to fund the project. Birmingham City Councilors say this must pass and perhaps other cities in Jefferson County should contribute to the funding.

"It would certainly be nice if everyone in the MSA would pitch in. We don't have any leverage to make them pitch in. It would be good because it's true what is good for Birmingham is good for everyone," Birmingham City Council President Valerie Abbott said.

The Council is set to meet with the Jefferson County Legislative Delegation Friday about the stadium and other bills. The council may not vote on the funding issue until the budget is due which is June 30.

